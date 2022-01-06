Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer) Offense: 1300 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:40 pm, the victim witnessed the suspect taking property from an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a hammer and attempted to assault the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/gD7oXNq5bFg

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

