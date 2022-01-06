Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,645 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to protect Californians amid increasing COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The order extends the sunset of AB 361, which the Governor signed in September to extend the flexibilities provided in a prior executive order enabling public agencies to meet remotely during the COVID-19 emergency.

Under the order signed today, state bodies are permitted to continue holding public meetings via teleconference through March 31, 2022.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.