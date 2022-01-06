Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Published: Jan 05, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to protect Californians amid increasing COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The order extends the sunset of AB 361, which the Governor signed in September to extend the flexibilities provided in a prior executive order enabling public agencies to meet remotely during the COVID-19 emergency.

Under the order signed today, state bodies are permitted to continue holding public meetings via teleconference through March 31, 2022.

The text of the Governor’s executive order can be found here.

###