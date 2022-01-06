Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,642 in the last 365 days.

FULLERTON FORD ORANGE COUNTY TO OFFER NATIONWIDE DISTRIBUTION FORD F-150 LIGHTING AT MSRP WITH NO ADDED DEALER MARKUP

The all-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning

The all-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning

Veteran-owned Fullerton Ford Orange County is committed to offering the Ford F-150 Lightning at MSRP with no additional dealer markup.

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There has been significant interest and demand for Ford Motor Company’s first all-electric truck — the Ford F-150 Lighting — since it was announced in 2021. Thousands of customers who placed a reservation for this vehicle, and others who are ready to purchase this new electric vehicle, will have the opportunity to place their orders on Thursday, January 6, 2022, when Ford opens the order bank.

Based on a higher than anticipated number of reservations – nearly 200,000 – Ford announced it will step up production, nearly doubling the initially estimated quantity of vehicles. Ford is now expecting to produce 150,000 Lightning pickups per year at its designated electric vehicle factory in Dearborn, Michigan, with the delivery of the first shipment of Lightning vehicles by this spring.

Due to pent-up demand for this vehicle, some customers may encounter dealer markup over the sticker price. However, one veteran-owned Southern California dealership is committed to offering the vehicle at MSRP with no additional dealer markup.

“We are anticipating getting orders from all over the country,” said Fullerton Ford Orange County owner Abraham Razick, a decorated U.S. veteran who was named a Notable Veteran by Automotive News in November 2021. “The Ford F-150 Lighting is big news. This is going to be huge for America as Ford’s first all-electric truck. We are excited about the future of electric vehicles, and our goal is to be the number one Lightning dealer in the country,” said Razick, adding that he and his team will even help coordinate transportation of vehicles across the country.

Featuring a host of intelligent features like over-the-air software updates, the gas-free, 100% electric F-150 is “Built Ford Tough” to provide a capable, strong vehicle with zero-emissions and near-instantaneous torque. The Lightning offers a 230-mile EV range and a 426-horsepower system with the regular battery and a 300-mile range and 563 horsepower with the advanced battery.

Even with all this integrated, sophisticated technology, the hardest part may be deciding which color and custom features to select. The Ford F-150 Lightning MSRP begins at under $40,000. To learn more about the all-new, all-electric F-150 Lightning or for assistance with making a reservation, call Fullerton Ford Orange County at 714-930-4000 or visit https://www.fullertonfordoc.com/f-150-lightning.html.

# # #

Kelly Halbeisen
Fullerton Ford
+1 7149304000
kelly.h@fullertonfordoc.com

You just read:

FULLERTON FORD ORANGE COUNTY TO OFFER NATIONWIDE DISTRIBUTION FORD F-150 LIGHTING AT MSRP WITH NO ADDED DEALER MARKUP

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.