FULLERTON FORD ORANGE COUNTY TO OFFER NATIONWIDE DISTRIBUTION FORD F-150 LIGHTING AT MSRP WITH NO ADDED DEALER MARKUP
Veteran-owned Fullerton Ford Orange County is committed to offering the Ford F-150 Lightning at MSRP with no additional dealer markup.FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There has been significant interest and demand for Ford Motor Company’s first all-electric truck — the Ford F-150 Lighting — since it was announced in 2021. Thousands of customers who placed a reservation for this vehicle, and others who are ready to purchase this new electric vehicle, will have the opportunity to place their orders on Thursday, January 6, 2022, when Ford opens the order bank.
Based on a higher than anticipated number of reservations – nearly 200,000 – Ford announced it will step up production, nearly doubling the initially estimated quantity of vehicles. Ford is now expecting to produce 150,000 Lightning pickups per year at its designated electric vehicle factory in Dearborn, Michigan, with the delivery of the first shipment of Lightning vehicles by this spring.
Due to pent-up demand for this vehicle, some customers may encounter dealer markup over the sticker price. However, one veteran-owned Southern California dealership is committed to offering the vehicle at MSRP with no additional dealer markup.
“We are anticipating getting orders from all over the country,” said Fullerton Ford Orange County owner Abraham Razick, a decorated U.S. veteran who was named a Notable Veteran by Automotive News in November 2021. “The Ford F-150 Lighting is big news. This is going to be huge for America as Ford’s first all-electric truck. We are excited about the future of electric vehicles, and our goal is to be the number one Lightning dealer in the country,” said Razick, adding that he and his team will even help coordinate transportation of vehicles across the country.
Featuring a host of intelligent features like over-the-air software updates, the gas-free, 100% electric F-150 is “Built Ford Tough” to provide a capable, strong vehicle with zero-emissions and near-instantaneous torque. The Lightning offers a 230-mile EV range and a 426-horsepower system with the regular battery and a 300-mile range and 563 horsepower with the advanced battery.
Even with all this integrated, sophisticated technology, the hardest part may be deciding which color and custom features to select. The Ford F-150 Lightning MSRP begins at under $40,000. To learn more about the all-new, all-electric F-150 Lightning or for assistance with making a reservation, call Fullerton Ford Orange County at 714-930-4000 or visit https://www.fullertonfordoc.com/f-150-lightning.html.
# # #
Kelly Halbeisen
Fullerton Ford
+1 7149304000
kelly.h@fullertonfordoc.com