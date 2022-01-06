The People of Tamil Eelam Must Establish Their Own Political Arena: TGTE
Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, the Prime Minister of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)* conveyed his New Year greetings on behalf of the TGTE to the people of Tamil-Nadu and to all Tamils across the world in his New Year Message on January 01, 2022.
In his message, he said that the Covid-19 pandemic had been exacerbated due to the unavailability of vaccines for people of all countries. He appealed to world leaders to ensure an equitable distribution of vaccines globally as that was the only way to contain the pandemic.
PM Rudrakumaran noted that the demand for Tamil Eelam has been steadily gaining international traction. He said that political activities of the diaspora Tamils have contributed towards this. He also noted that the Tamil people in the homeland express their yearning for freedom whenever an opportunity avails itself. He pointed out the Freedom March from Pothuvil to Polykandy as the most recent, animated example.
Mr. Rudrakumaran observed that in 2021 homeland Tamil leaders had been engaging in a renewed political discourse centered around the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution. Mr. Rudrakumaran stated that the local Tamil leaders in the homeland must consciously reject the notion of linking the Provincial Councils with a solution to the Tamil national problem. In their dialogue with the Government of India, the local leaders must emphasize the key role of Sinhala racism and chauvinist policies of the Sinhala State in contributing to the wretched failure of the Provincial Councils. This will help to take the discussion to the next level, to a different phase of arrangements.
Mr. Rudrakumaran also pointed out that the Indian political system and the Sri Lankan context are starkly different. In the context of the multi-lingual states in India, the Central Government and the States have a form of power sharing with the possibility of seeking a workable compromise. In the binational environment in the island of Sri Lanka, there is a situation where Tamil People are subjected to a prolonged and premeditated genocide by the Sinhala government. Thus, a political system in which Tamils have exclusive powers should be envisioned.
He also stated that a solution with exclusive powers to the Tamil people cannot be reached within the current Sri Lankan state structure. It is for this reason that the Tamil people demanded the formation of an independent sovereign State of Tamil Eelam as a viable solution. This aspiration of the Tamil people was strengthened by the blood and sacrifice of the Maveerar.
Mr. Rudrakumaran further stated that those who say that independence for Tamil Eelam is not possible, as it is not permitted under the 6th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution, should create their own worldwide political arena to highlight the genocide of Tamils by the Sinhala State. He called upon the Eelam Tamils to actively engage the international community and draw them toward this arena to win their support.
According to him many local political leaders, knowingly or unknowingly, are currently operating within the political arena established by the government. These leaders should also recognize that this is not something that will benefit the people of Tamil Eelam but rather only serve the Sinhala chauvinists.
In 2022 he said, the Tamils will have to strengthen and enrich Tamil nationhood. They must build the Tamil nation by strengthening unity within their own fold; by stopping the land-grab by the Sinhala government; by strengthening the social, economic life and cultural heritage of people in the homeland; celebrating social justice and considering the Maveerar as their guides.
The formulation of the Tamil nation should not be as a people divided by social, regional, gender, economic, and caste differences, but by coming together as the People of Tamil Eelam. He noted the proud tradition and heritage of the Tamil people who have an inclusive and broad vision of the world, “all land is my land, and all people are my kinsmen”.
He concluded that the Tamils across the globe should form a united front and called for the active participation of women and youth in the struggle for a free and sovereign state of Tamil Eelam.
*ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
BACKGROUND
Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.
According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.
International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Also, According to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office report on April 2013, there are over 90 thousand Tamil war widows in Sri Lanka.
Thousands of Tamils disappeared, including babies and children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.
According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.
Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community.
Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.
