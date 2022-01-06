Disposable Gloves Market becoming larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR of 13.1%

Disposable Gloves Market

growth of the global disposable market is attributed to increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and rise in aging population.

According to the report, the global disposable gloves industry was pegged at $6.85 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $18.88 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027

Disposable gloves form an essential part in maintaining hygienic conditions, ensuring security of patients and caregivers, and safeguarding against infections. These are used while performing laboratory experiments to ensure safety of personnel. The use of gloves minimizes possibility of infection, pathogens, and other external factors. Adoption of disposable gloves has been a prerequisite for medical applications across the world. Advent of newer manufacturing technologies, increase in awareness regarding benefits of disposable gloves and improved healthcare practices are expected to catalyze the market growth.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Disposable Gloves Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

By type, the nitrile gloves segment dominated in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global disposable gloves market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period, as these gloves have high degree of flexibility and superior solvent resistance and are three times more puncture-resistant than natural rubber gloves.

By form, the powdered gloves segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological advancements made to powdered glove to optimize their performance. However, the non-powdered gloves segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global disposable gloves market, due to its wide use in medical surgeries and other sensitive procedures.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Disposable Gloves Market trends from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Disposable Gloves Market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

•The Disposable Gloves Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Disposable Gloves Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Semperit Ag Holding, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health, Inc, Adventa Berhad (Sun Healthcare), Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

