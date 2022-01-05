Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun): 4900 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, January, 2, 2022, in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:20 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and attempted to take US currency from a cash register. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/FhIGtDUR0ZE

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.