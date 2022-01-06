Veterinary Medicine Market Current Trends, Growth Analysis 2020–2027 | Covid-19 Impact With Top Leading Players

Veterinary Medicine Market

Surge in prevalence of various medical conditions in animals and rise in demand for livestock products also boost growth of the veterinary medicine market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Veterinary Medicine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

Animals are integral part of human life as humans use them for food, labor, and companionship. In addition, animals suffer from various medical conditions, which require immediate attention and treatment. Products such a drugs, vaccines, and medicated feed additives, which are used in the treatment of animals are defined as veterinary medicines. The global veterinary medicine market was valued at $22 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $29 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2027.

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3366

The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the veterinary medicine market include rise in number of pet owners and surge in livestock population across the globe. Furthermore, factors such as surge in prevalence of various medical conditions in animals and rise in demand for livestock products also boost growth of the veterinary medicine market.

The global veterinary medicine market is segmented on the basis of product, route of administration, animal type, distribution channels, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, it is divided into drugs, vaccines, and medicated feed additives. By route of administration, the market is classified into oral route, parenteral route, and topical route. By animal type, it is divided into companion animals and livestock animals. By distribution channel, it is classified into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and pharmacies & drug stores. By region, the veterinary medicine market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

In addition, COVID-19 pandemic is another major factor that has profound effects on the veterinary medicine market due to the nationwide lockdowns across the globe. Thus, these lockdowns have led to emergence of new challenges and changes which are tedious to manage and every business is suffering. For instance, in veterinary medicines industry, COVID-19 has resulted in a decline of demand for veterinary medicines. However, the supply has been in a good state and is ensured in by respective governmental institutions present in various countries. Thus, the overall impact of COVID-19 outbreak has been negative for the veterinary medicine market due to factors such as less veterinary visits and postponing of annual checkups of companion animals.

Up to 25% Discount for limited period, Inquiry Now!: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3366

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global veterinary medicine market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The veterinary medicine market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

• The veterinary medicine market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global veterinary medicine market include Zoetis, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. (Intervet International B.V.), Elanco Animal Health, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac., Vetoquinol S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., ADM Animal Nutrition, and Evonik Industries AG.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3366

Other trending Reports:

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market

Medical Device Packaging Market

About Us

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

