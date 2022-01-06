Sleep Aids Market growing at a CAGR of 7.0% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2025

Sleep Aids Market

Sleep aids in the form of drugs and medical devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and sleep walking.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global sleep aids market size accounted for $49,543 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $79,851 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023. North America is the highest contributor in the sleep aids market; however, Asia-Pacific has witnessed the highest growth rate in 2016.

Sleep aids in the form of drugs and medical devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and sleep walking. These are expected to improve the quality of sleep for patients with sleep disorders. Sleep disorders could adversely affect the human health and cause chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Sleep Aids Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Change in lifestyle, stressful working condition, other issues that interfere with the sleep habits, rise in the disposable income among the customers, and growth in awareness about the adverse effects of sleep disorder on human health are expected to boost the growth of sleep aids market. The risk of sleep disorder increases with age and obesity thus, the rise in the geriatric and obese population could increase the prevalence of sleep disorder, which is expected to fuel the market growth.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•The sleep laboratories segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

•The insomnia segment generated the highest revenue, and is expected to continue its dominance in future.

•North America dominated global sleep aids market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.

•China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8%in the Asia-Pacific.,

•The narcolepsy segment is anticipated to grow at the highest at a CAGR of 9.1%.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Sanofi, eVilbiss Healthcare LLC., Pfizer Inc., SleepMed Inc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Compumedics Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The other significant players in the value chain include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CareFusion Corporation, Tempur-Pedic Management Inc., Serta International, and Drive Medical Ltd.

