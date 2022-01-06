Acupuncture Needles Market Future Scenarios, Growth, Analytical Insights, and Treatment Outlook

Acupuncture Needles

Acupuncture needles market size was valued at $95.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $177 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Acupuncture Needles Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global acupuncture needles market size was valued at $95.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $177 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value. Acupuncture is a method of treatment that includes interleaving thin needles over an individual’s skin at specific points on the body, to various depths. Acupuncture can help to relieve pain and is used for a wide range of other complaints such as neck pain, osteoarthritis, headache & migraine, and others.

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3343

Surge in adoption of sedentary lifestyle, rise in obesity, and alcohol addiction are the major factors that drive the acupuncture needles market growth. In addition, increase in geriatric population across the globe and rise in awareness toward acupuncture treatment propels the acupuncture needles market growth. Moreover, no side effects and reduction in dependency on medications further fuels the acupuncture demand, thereby drives the acupuncture needles market.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end-users, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into disposable needles and non-disposable needles. By material, it is categorized into stainless steel, gold, and silver. By end-users it is segmented into acupuncture clinics, hospitals, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Up to 25% Discount for limited period, Inquiry Now!: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3343

Key Benefits for Acupuncture Needles Market:

• The acupuncture needles market share and analysis is based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the acupuncture needle industry.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global acupuncture needles market.

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• The global acupuncture needles market trends are studied from 2018 to 2026.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global acupuncture needles market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global acupuncture needles market include Seirin Corporation, Empecs Medical Co. Ltd., Suzhou Tianxie Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd., AcuMedic Ltd., Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd., AcuSupply Inc., 3B Scientific GmbH, Lhasa OMS, Inc., and Asia Med GMbH, Cogmedix, Inc. are provided in this report.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3343

Other Trending Reports:

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market

Medical Device Packaging Market

About Us

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

