Dr. Ken Tombley of Master's Ranch Christian Academy Discusses Therapeutic Benefits of Working with Animals

Our residents learn, through working with animals, the importance of discipline, trust, and earning privileges”MYRTLE, MISSOURI, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal-assisted therapy (AAT) is said to date back to Ancient Greece. However, it is in recent decades that AAT has become heavily researched and implemented. Dr. Ken Tombley of Master's Ranch Christian Academy recently discussed the therapeutic benefits of working with animals.
Master's Ranch Christian Academy provides residential treatment for at-risk youth in a ranch setting. Here, young adults learn a multitude of farm-related tasks, including feeding and caring for farm animals.
"Working with animals has been proven to reduce depression, anxiety, and fatigue, according to the experts at the Mayo Clinic," Dr. Ken Tombley said. "Research has shown improvements in mental health, social skills, self-esteem, nurturing capabilities, and more."
Tombley explained that the use of animals in therapy has now become much more common at rehabilitation centers, hospitals, nursing homes, and more.
Master's Ranch Christian Academy attendees work with animals in a farm setting. They hold the responsibilities of feeding the animals, grooming them, bathing them, and helping them remain healthy.
"Attendees at the ranch benefit from animal-assisted therapy in multiple ways," Dr. Ken Tombley said. "They gain self-confidence and self-esteem through properly caring for the animals and developing new skills surrounding these animals. We see improvements in social skills, empathy, and more."
Tombley stated that the level of responsibility taken on by individuals at the ranch is also extremely beneficial. Through working with these animals, young people learn how hard work and responsibility can lead to success and superior overall well-being.
"Our residents learn, through working with animals, the importance of discipline, trust, and earning privileges," Tombley said."These are all skills these kids carry with them far beyond the ranch and into their adult lives."
Dr. Ken Tombley added that many at-risk youths enter the ranch dealing with depression, anxiety, ADD, ADHD, and other difficulties. Working with animals helps them find the self-confidence and hope they need to conquer many difficulties and seek superior paths in life.
"Our goal here is to help these kids heal and become successful, responsible people of God," Tombley explained. "The hard work they perform with these farm animals helps us reach these goals in many ways -- mental and physical."
The concept of animal-assisted therapy is one that is being studied more now than ever before. Tombley stated that we can expect to uncover even more benefits of working with animals in the years to come.
Individuals can learn more about Master's Ranch Christian Academy and the benefits the ranch offers at-risk youth by visiting the center's website.
