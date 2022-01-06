Thousands of Women are Looking to this Unlikely Source for Dating Advice & It’s Working: The ‘Stripped Down’ Podcast

Rapidly gaining in popularity, the podcast gained over 500k social media followers in 2021.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of women all over the world have discovered a podcast in the dating, relationships and comedy genre that’s helping them resolve their relationship issues. Delivered by members of Magic Men Live, the aptly named Stripped Down Podcast addresses a wide range of topics in a startlingly honest, raw and real way, often tackling subjects that are rarely discussed, with a great deal of laughter and humor thrown in. Their unique background and perspective has been so successful, that in 2021 they charted in the top 50 comedy podcasts in over 80 countries.Founder & Host Myles Hass says the success of the podcast is due to its honesty.“We really do spill the beans as to the games guys play,” says Hass. “We tell it like it is – how men really think and why they behave the way they do. And we say out loud the things we all think about but never say!”With over 100k monthly listeners, Stripped Down Podcast offers a variety of videos with topics ranging from dating advice for women to how men think and how to attract a man. Recently aired podcasts include:• How to Date in 2022, Avoid Players and Get Something Real• Make Him Fall in Love and WANT to Commit• “It’s Not You, It’s Me.” What It REALLY Means• “I Don’t Chase. I Attract.” How to Apply This to Dating• Major DONT’S in the BedroomAccording to Hass, the team receives hundreds of DMs every week from listeners they've helped:“…I just have to say your content is GOLD!! Profound, real, hilarious, hands down the best relationship content I’ve come across,” says one.“…because of your words and wisdom and understanding that I’m not alone and so many people also go through it has opened my eyes to see my own worth and my own confidence,” reads another.“I want you to know that you’re an angel on this earth … you literally saved my life better than any therapist … thank you."For more information about the Stripped Down Podcast, visit the website or access on the following streaming services:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/strippeddownpodcast Instagram: https://instagram.com/strippeddownpodcast TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@strippeddownpodcast Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/stripped-down-podcast/id1538726474 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2lNd6LTfsQdg8GWGB4QxC0