Ultrasound Devices Industry Business to Garner Worth $12.53 Billion, at 5.3% CAGR by 2028

Ultrasound Devices Market

Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer tumors, gallstones, and fatty liver disease among others, are anticipated to boost the market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Ultrasound Devices Market generated $8.47 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $12.53 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top investment pockets, value chain, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Ultrasound is one of the various medical imaging modalities present in the market. An ultrasound system uses high frequency sound waves to visualize the internal organs of the body. An ultrasound system is equipped with a probe, which transmits the high frequency ultrasonic sound waves into the body of the patient. These sound waves are then reflected by the body organs into the probe. These transmitted waves are then taken to a display machine that generates the image with the help of echoes. Ultrasound systems are used to visualize liver, kidneys, blood vessels, heart, human fetus and other organs.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Ultrasound Devices Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global ultrasound devices market based on product type, device display, device portability, application, and region.

Based on product, the product type, the market is categorized into two major device segments, namely, diagnostic ultrasound systems and therapeutic ultrasound systems. The diagnostic ultrasound system segment contributed to the largest market share, accounting for 97% of the total share in 2020, and will maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. However, the therapeutic ultrasound system segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the type of device display, the market is bifurcated into color ultrasound devices and black & white (B/W) ultrasound devices. The color ultrasound devices segment held the highest market share with 90% of the total market share. The segment is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Some of the key players operating in the ultrasound devices market are Konica Minolta Inc., Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare and Toshiba Corporation.

