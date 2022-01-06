Radon Measurement Instrument Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis, 2021–2030 | By Mechanism, Measurement Duration

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Radon Measurement Instrument Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radon measurement instrument is also known as radon testers, radon detectors, and radon analyzers. The basic application of this instrument is to test presence of radon in the surrounding by collecting air samples for longer or shorter period as per requirement. These radon measurement instrument analyze radon level through active and passive detection method. Radon measurement instruments are used in industries, research laboratories, and houses & commercial spaces.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Radon Measurement Instrument Market by Mechanism, Measurement Duration, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the radon measurement instrument market size was valued at $0.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8627

The major driving factor of the radon measurement instrument is its installation in workplaces to detect radon levels and further plan measures to reduce it, if the levels are higher than recommended. In addition, radon causes lung cancer and excess exposure to radon is harmful to human health. Therefore, awareness about human health is another factor that drives the radon measurement instrument market globally.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

However, high cost of installation of radon measurement instruments and the system that operates the instrument acts as restraint for the radon measurement instrument market. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to interruption of supply chain, thereby hindering the radon measurement instrument market growth.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8627

Key Market Players

ABB

Bertin Instruments

Durridge

FJ Specialty

Ludlum Measurements, Inc.

Pylon Electronics

Rad Elec Inc.

SARAD GmbH

SunRADON LLC

Tracerlab GmbH

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the radon measurement instrument market.

In-depth radon measurement instrument market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the radon measurement instrument industry.

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8627

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.