Flower is Permitted as a Form of Medical Cannabis in Louisiana
Joining products like tinctures, topicals, edibles, and distillates, flower is now available as a form of medical cannabis at Medicis Pharmacy.
Now that cannabis flower is available for patients at the pharmacies, we expect to see much wider adoption and an overall increase in patients”LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Now that cannabis flower is available for patients at the pharmacies, we expect to see much wider adoption and an overall increase in patients,” stated Dr. John Condos, owner of Medicis Pharmacy. While other forms of medical cannabis have been available in the state of Louisiana since 2019 like tinctures, topicals, and distillates, the addition of flower as an available type of medication is crucial to the program gaining traction. “We’ve been helping people with what we had available and the results have been extremely positive,” said James Thibodeaux, head pharmacist of Medicis Pharmacy. “But the question everyone has been asking is “when is flower coming?” Now that it’s here, we’re eager to see how effective this new form of medication can be.”
Initial shipments of the product from the two distribution facilities, Wellcana (Good Day Farms), partnered with the LSU AgCenter, and Ilera, partnered with Southern AgCenter, arrived on January 1st, a Saturday, and product was made available to patients on Monday morning. Product arrived unpackaged in bulk form and the pharmacies scrambled to prepare the medication in time for Monday morning. Initial demand for the product has been expectedly high and while systems and processes have been put in place, much improvement is expected. Systems like online ordering have helped some, but many things can be improved upon. “As the medical cannabis program matures in our state, we anticipate the wrinkles will be smoothed out with pricing, packaging, and product availability,” said Condos. “we’ve seen similar growing pains in other states and look forward to seeing things develop in Louisiana.”
About Medicis Pharmacy: Medicis Pharmacy is Southwest Louisiana’s only medical cannabis pharmacy. In Louisiana, nine pharmacies were awarded a license from the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy to distribute and dispense medical marijuana to qualified patients. Medicis Pharmacy, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was awarded the license in the Southwest region which includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jefferson Davis parishes. To learn more about medical cannabis and Medicis Pharmacy, call (337) 420-8420 or visit the website at https://medicispharmacy.com.
