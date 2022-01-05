Many activities planned to mark 5 decades of Việt Nam-India diplomatic relations

VIETNAM, January 5 -

The Indian consul general in HCM City, Madan Mohan Sethi, announces details about the activities proposed to be held this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and India. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — A number of activities are planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and India this year, Madan Mohan Sethi, the Indian consul general in HCM City, has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, he said, “The two countries share a strong friendship with no issues and our relationship has become only stronger and stronger with the passage of time.”

Việt Nam is always India’s important partner in ASEAN, he said.

To mark the occasion, the consulate, southern provinces and HCM City plan to hold a number of events on various aspects of bilateral relations, he said.

They plan to hold 100 trade promotion and 25 investment promotion events, and have exchange programmes involving 100 medical students, 100 doctors and 100 IT students.

The Indian consulate will promote Việt Nam’s popular tourism attractions such as Nha Trang city, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province and Phú Quốc Island in India.

There will be a film week, cultural activities and people-to-people exchanges.

“We will make all efforts to connect and establish friendly relations between 29 southern provinces and cities in Vệt Nam and Indian localities,” Sethi said.

Bilateral economic and trade relations and co-operation in the field of health between India and Ninh Thuận Province are on the cards. The former will provide training to gifted students in Tây Ninh Province and English language training to 30 officials in Kiên Giang Province.

A workshop on 50 years of bilateral ties will be held in HCM City and other southern provinces this year.

An exhibition on the diplomatic relations between the two countries will be held at the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts on January 7. — VNS