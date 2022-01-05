Lao Prime Minister to pay official visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 5 -

Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh

HÀ NỘI — Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Government to pay an official visit to Việt Nam from January 8 to 10 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính.

The two PMs will co-chair the 44th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee and launch the Việt Nam - Laos, Laos - Việt Nam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022. — VNS