Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2027

Hydrocephalus Shunts

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Hydrocephalus Shunts Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global hydrocephalus shunts market size was valued at $0.29 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 0.32 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. The human brain is surrounded by cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) within the brain cavity. CSF is produced by two lateral ventricles and further drained through the third & fourth ventricle post circulation of the fluid around the spinal cord and the brain.

This growth rate is attributed to rise in prevalence of hydrocephalus worldwide, increase in occurrences of brain & neurological disorders, and shift in preferences of neurosurgeons toward latest shunt technologies such as antisiphon devices & advance programmable valves. Conversely, shunt malfunction & associated infections and availability of shunt-free treatment for hydrocephalus hamper the hydrocephalus shunts market growth. Moreover, developments in smart shunt technology provide profitable opportunities to key players for expanding their share in the global market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain moderate for medical device companies in the hydrocephalus shunt industry. Companies are currently facing a set-back, owing to the lockdown has led to disruptions in supply chain activities across the globe. Nevertheless, this deleterious impact is anticipated to be compensated by increase in demand for programmable shunts for treating hydrocephalic patients across the world. Similarly, advent of disruptive technologies such as “eShunt system” are all set to propel the growth of hydrocephalus shunts market post pandemic.

On the contrary, advancements in shunt technology for reducing shunt complications are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the hydrocephalus shunts market growth. The global hydrocephalus shunts market is segmented on the basis of type, age group, and region. By type, the hydrocephalus shunts market is categorized into ventriculo-peritoneal shunts, ventriculo-atrial shunts, ventriculo-pleural shunts, and lumbo-peritoneal shunts. By age group, the market is classified into infants, children, and adults. Region wise, the hydrocephalus shunts market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is estimated to hold a significant share in the hydrocephalus shunt market followed by Europe.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• By type, the ventriculo-pleural shunts segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

• By age group, the children segment is expected to dominate the global hydrocephalus shunts market throughout the forecast period.

• By region, North America was the largest market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the Hydrocephalus Shunts Market include Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG, G. Surgiwear Ltd., HLL Lifecare Limited, HpBio Próteses, Inc., Integra Life Sciences, Kaneka Medix Corporation, Medtronic plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Spiegelberg GmbH & CO. KG and Tokibo Co., Ltd.

