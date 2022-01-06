Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis

Global antibody drug conjugates market accounted for $1,387 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $3,198 million by 2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in prevalence of cancer and rise in demand for efficient and cost-effective cancer treatments drive the Antibody Drug Conjugates market. Moreover, extensive research on drug development and large number of pipeline drugs for ADCs present in different stages of approvals are expected to boost the market growth. Approval of pipelined drugs increase the number of available ADC products, cumulatively spurring market turnover of ADCs.

However, strict regulation set by regulating authorities for approval of ADCs and complications associated with drug development impedes the growth of antibody drug conjugates market. Growth in adoption of ADCs over conventional cancer treatments and rapidly developing market in Asia-Pacific & LAMEA create opportunities for market players.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key companies profiled in the report include F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., ImmunoGen, Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Immunomedics, Inc., Agensys, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Seattle Genetics, Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, and NBE-Therapeutics.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• The Kadcyla segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in 2016 during the analysis period.

• Breast cancer segment generated the highest revenue in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance in future.

• North America dominated the market in 2016

• China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in 2016, in Asia-Pacific.

North America holds the highest market share in 2016 owing to high prevalence of cancer in the region and modern healthcare facilities for employment of novel therapeutic procedures. Moreover, adoption of experimental medicines and growth in awareness about antibody drug conjugates in the region is expected to boost the North American market. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period considering, high reported prevalence of cancer constituting a large patient pool.

