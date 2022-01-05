HHS Secretary Becerra: 12 to 15 Year-Olds Can Now Get a Pfizer Booster

Following actions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to expand Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to 12 to 15 year-olds, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra issued this statement:

“Today, children aged 12 to 15 years old are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots and can join people in America who have already received the added protection a booster dose provides. As we face an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, it is critical that our younger people have access to additional doses of the vaccine that will maximize their protection. We are following the science, and boosters are critically important for giving people their strongest defense against Omicron. Everyone should get their booster when they are eligible, and people can find information about where vaccines are available near them at vaccines.gov.”