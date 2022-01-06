One-Way Valve Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, 2021–2028 | Covid-19 Impact With Top Leading Players

The one-way valves market is majorly driven by growth of industries and construction sectors in emerging countries such as Brazil, India, and China.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One-way valves are the valves that restrict the flow of fluid in only one direction. It further restricts the reversible flow of the fluid by closing the inlet or outlet physically. These types of valves are generally installed in oil & gas, chemical, and water & wastewater industries to restrict the reverse flow of fluids. These valves are also known as check valves or non-returning valves. In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the one-way valves market, followed by the North America region.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “One-Way Valves Market by Type, Application, Sales Type and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the one-way valves market size accounted for $3.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The one-way valve market is majorly driven by the use of one-way valves in water and wastewater treatment plants for treatment of municipal as well as industrial waste water. There has been growing awareness all around the globe on treatment of wastewater and recycling it. This further leads to installation of one-way valves in the treatment plants. In addition, expansion of industrial sector in emerging countries has led to increase in demand for one-way valves.

Further, expansion of industries leads to the growth of the construction sector. Moreover, there has been expansion of food & beverage as well as chemical industry globally. Therefore, expansion of industrial sector is driving the one-way valve market growth. However, there is a lot of physical wear and tear of the one-way valves during restricting the reverse flow of the fluid.

Key Market Players

AVK Holding A/S

DHV Industries

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

PetrolValves

Schlumberger Limited

SPX FLOW, Inc.

The Weir Group PLC

Valvitalia SpA

Velan Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging one-way valve market trends and dynamics.

In-depth one-way valve market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2028.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

