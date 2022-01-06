Pain Management Drugs Market Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs and Treatment Outlook

Global Pain Management Drugs Market size was estimated at $71.43 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $91.64 billion by 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opioids segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global pain management drugs market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. High popularity of these drugs worldwide fuels the segment growth. The anti-migraine agents segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Eli Lilly & Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novartis AG

• Endo Health Solutions, Inc.

• Purdue Pharma L.P., Inc.

• Mylan NV.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Pfizer

• Abbott Laboratories

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

The neuropathic pain segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the global pain management drugs market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. As per statistics by the International Association for the Study of Pain, almost 35% of the 33 million people with HIV globally suffer from neuropathic pain, thereby driving the segment growth. Presence of large patient population is the major factor that increases the demand for drugs for neuropathic pain. The cancer pain segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Several clinics offering pain management services were no longer open for public services during the first phase of the lockdown, owing the safety measures imposed by government bodies across the world.

• Most of the chronic pain facilities were deemed non-urgent and elective interventional procedures were restricted to lessen risk of the viral spread.

• In such a scenario, the demand for pain management drugs happened to increase and telemedicines became an effective way to offer necessary medical services to patients with chronic pain.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.