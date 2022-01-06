Submit Release
Digibee Showcases at NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show How Seamless Integrations Help Retailers win the Digital Race

WESTON, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Digibee, the leading low-code integration platform, announced it will be presenting at NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show at Booth #3954 to show how retailers can leverage iPaas to adopt a Modern Integration Architecture to reach their tomorrow today, without a single line of code.

“Technology is the fulcrum for retail’s digital transformation,” said Rodrigo Bernardinelli, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Digibee. “Today’s consumers are omnichannel buyers, and the boundaries between digital and in-person experiences have blurred. To mitigate the complexities and astronomical costs of replacing legacy systems, Digibee creates a digital bridge that allows data to travel between core and support systems, automatically connecting all essential technologies and information sources to achieve a fully integrated commerce – without a single line of code. We are thrilled to show how retailers can become more customer-centric and data-driven by adopting an incremental, service-by-service transformation that does not impede or disrupt ongoing operations.”

Digibee’s platform provides cloud-native, full lifecycle, low-code capabilities to today’s retailers. This brings end-to-end automation, execution, and operation of integrations that solve the modernization predicament in a fast, organized, efficient and scalable way without a major upfront investment.

Digibee will be offering insights on the following at Booth #3954:

● Low-Code: Retailers can build code-free integrations. To create a new integration, the Digibee platform presents a simple canvas. The user can simply drag and drop elements, creating interactions an average of 10 times faster than traditional code-based approaches or other tools.
● Full Lifecycle: Retailers benefit from the flawless execution of workflows. Traditional technologies such as ESB, EAI, and the like, where execution code is centralized in a single environment, eventually become a single point of failure, suffering from performance loss and high infrastructure and maintenance costs.
● Cloud-Native: Retailers will experience resilience and scalability in new deployments. This is an infrastructure built within the cloud for the cloud, employing highly portable containers built on loosely coupled microservices within an immutable infrastructure. Availability is always-on, distributed across multiple zones.
About Digibee
Digibee helps organizations modernize their legacy architectures by enabling frictionless connectivity between applications, unleashing digital experiences at scale.
The cloud means workflows, not better file shares. Digibee's innovative and flexible modern integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) can dramatically expedite IT projects, reducing costs and technical debt while connecting applications, processes, and people for faster time-to-market without a major investment. Digibee has offices in the US and Brazil.

