Proteomics Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

Global Proteomics Market Size garnered $21.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $49.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reagents segment has accounted for more than three-fourths of the global proteomics market share in 2019 and will continue to lead by 2027. This is due to increased adoption of proteomics in diagnostic and medical industry. However, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to unprecedented increase in R&D activities for the development of novel instruments that can be used for studying structure and functional roles of encoded proteins.

The drug discovery segment contributed around three-fifths of the global proteomics market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Introduction of safer, effective, and cost-effective drugs is expected to be the ultimate outcome of improvement of proteomics technology, which drives the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the disease diagnosis segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Proteomics have significantly contributed to understand the profile of viral proteins that affect respiratory pathways. Processes such as MS-based detection and RT-PCR were used to detect SARS-CoV-2 in the patients.

• Moreover, during COVID-19 outbreak, proteomics has helped to reveal novel biomarkers and define point-of-care procedures.

The market across North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global proteomics market share in 2019 and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. Proteomics research received a major boost in North America, due to the funding support by government organization. Therefore, increase in investments for R&D drives the market growth in this province. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 15.6 % from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in demand for drug discovery and advances in the biotechnology sector.

