Spinnaker Pole Market Demand, Trend, Growth Opportunities, 2021–2030 | By Material, Distribution & Application

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spinnaker pole market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in customization of boats and enhancing tourism sector. A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the spinnaker pole market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Spinnaker Pole Market by Material, Boat Length, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global spinnaker pole market size was valued at $450.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,254.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Europe generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead, followed by North America. The spinnaker pole is a crucial component for controlling different types of sailboats. The spinnaker pole has been put up in a hurried manner, and it functions from the base of a mast. The mast is an arrangement of vertical or raised spars located at the boat's or ship's center line. On the second side of the spinnaker pole, one control line of the sail, whether it's a jibs sail or a genoas sail, is operated. As a result, more precise control over a sail's corner may be accomplished.

Major types of spinnaker pole products included in the report are aluminum and carbon spinnaker pole. Aluminum spinnaker pole constituted the highest market share in 2020 owing to increased demand in customized boats.

Spinnaker pole products are used in various applications such as professional sports and cruising. Professional sports accounted for the largest market share in the spinnaker pole market in 2020. Enhancing and improving controls and stability of boats used in sports.

Key Market Players

AG+Spars

Allen Brother LTD

Axxon Composites

Competition Composites, Inc.

CST composites

Hoel Composites

Offshore Spars Co.

Selden Mast AB

Sparcraft

Z Spars UK.

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging spinnaker pole market trends and dynamics.

An in-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the spinnaker pole market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global spinnaker pole market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the spinnaker pole industry.

