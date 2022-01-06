Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,606 in the last 365 days.

Children's Special Health Care Services expands coverage to adults with sickle cell disease

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 5, 2022

CONTACT: Bob Wheaton, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan adults over age 21 are now eligible for health care coverage for sickle cell disease through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Under the fiscal year 2022 budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Children's Special Health Care Services program has expanded to include sickle cell disease coverage for adults - with $6.7 million to cover treatment for a projected 400 adults with sickle cell who were not previously covered.

"One of MDHHS's top priorities is expanding access to health care coverage through innovation," said Kate Massey, senior deputy director for the department's Health and Aging Services Administration. "Addressing the needs of adult patients has been a challenge for many years. Expanding eligibility for sickle cell disease coverage to adults over age 21 improves the quality of care provided in Michigan."

The program now covers services directly related to sickle cell, including copays, deductibles, transportation, care coordination, access to Children's Special Health Care Services clinics and case management. 

Expansion of the eligibility was effective Oct. 1. There are approximately 2,800 adults in Michigan with sickle cell disease, with approximately 120 adults currently covered

MDHHS encourages residents with sickle cell disease to apply for coverage by contacting their local health department for assistance. Eligibility is based on medical circumstances and not on income.

Anyone who wants more information on the program or the enrollment process can contact their local health department or call the Children's Special Health Care Services Family Phone line, 1-800-359-3722.

# # #

You just read:

Children's Special Health Care Services expands coverage to adults with sickle cell disease

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.