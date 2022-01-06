The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

CANADA, April 1 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Graham Flack, currently Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, becomes Secretary of the Treasury Board, effective January 10, 2022.

Jean-François Tremblay, currently Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, becomes Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, effective January 10, 2022.

Jody Thomas, currently Deputy Minister of National Defence, becomes National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, effective January 11, 2022.

Bill Matthews, currently Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement, becomes Deputy Minister of National Defence, effective January 11, 2022.

John Hannaford, currently Deputy Minister of International Trade, becomes Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, effective January 10, 2022.

David Morrison, currently Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister for the G7 Summit, becomes Deputy Minister of International Trade and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister for the G7 Summit, effective January 11, 2022.

Christopher MacLennan, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister for the G20 Summit, becomes Deputy Minister of International Development and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister for the G20 Summit, effective January 10, 2022.

Paul Thompson, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, becomes Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement, effective January 11, 2022.

Philip Jennings, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Plans and Consultations), Privy Council Office, becomes Senior Advisor to the Privy Council Office, effective January 10, 2022.

Mr. Jennings will be nominated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance as the next Executive Director for Canada, Ireland, nine Caribbean countries, and Belize at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Until the IMF election process is complete and he is formally named to the position, Mr. Jennings will serve as Senior Advisor to the Privy Council Office.

Michael Vandergrift becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Plans and Consultations), Privy Council Office, in addition to his current role as Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Privy Council Office, effective January 10, 2022.

Jacqueline Bogden, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Controlled Substances and Cannabis Branch, Health Canada, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Emergency Preparedness and COVID Recovery), Privy Council Office, effective January 10, 2022.

Dan Costello, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, International Security and Political Affairs, Global Affairs Canada, becomes Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister, effective January 11, 2022.

Cynthia (Cindy) Termorshuizen, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Consular, Security and Emergency Management, Global Affairs Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, effective January 10, 2022.

Daniel Rogers, currently Deputy Chief, Foreign Signals Intelligence, Communications Security Establishment Canada, becomes Associate Chief of the Communications Security Establishment, effective January 10, 2022.

Stefanie Beck, currently Deputy High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Global Affairs Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence, effective January 31, 2022.

Mala Khanna, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Sub-Saharan Africa Branch, Global Affairs Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Canadian Heritage, effective January 10, 2022.

Francis Bilodeau, currently Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, Strategy and Innovation Policy Sector, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, effective January 10, 2022.

Paul Samson, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Programs Branch, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, effective January 10, 2022.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the following individuals who have retired from the Public Service, and thanked them for their dedication and service to Canadians: