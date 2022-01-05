CANADA, January 5 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has announced 222 new cases of COVID-19 in PEI.

“As COVID-19 continues to circulate in Prince Edward Island, it is more important than ever to stay diligent in following public health measures like masking, physical distancing, hand washing and keeping your circle of contacts small." - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

These new cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway. There are currently 1,378 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 2,084 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the last seven days there have been an average of 150 cases per day.

Three individuals are in hospital being treated for COVID-19. One of the hospitalized individuals is currently in the Intensive Care Unit. There are currently four individuals in hospital for other reasons who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate until they are able to be tested and continue to isolate after being tested until a negative result is received.

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Islanders are reminded that supports are available for those impacted by COVID-19. The Prince Edward Island Emergency Payment for Workers, Emergency Income Relief for Self-Employed, and the COVID-19 Special Leave Fund programs are now accepting applications. Islanders may also be eligible for programs through the Government of Canada such as the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit or the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. A modified school food lunch program is also available to have pre-cooked meals delivered to homes starting this week. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

As of Saturday, January 1, 2022, 95.5 per cent of eligible Island residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 92.3 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. 41.9 per cent of children age 5-11 years have received their first dose. Over 20,500 people have received their third dose of COVID-19 booster.

Individuals should book their booster appointment for six months after their last dose. Getting a booster is an important layer or protection against serious illness related to the Omicron variant.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where physical distancing from others cannot be maintained

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

