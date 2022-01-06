Pneumatic Cylinder Market Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2021–2030 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities

Demand for pneumatic cylinders is on the rise at an exponential pace, owing to increase in number of manufacturing and other sectors.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pneumatic cylinder market has observed significant growth in the past few years owing to the increase in government infrastructure investments which leads to a high demand for earth moving equipment. Thus, positively impacting the market growth. In addition, increase in use of double acting cylinders in space program provides lucrative growth in the market during forecast period.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “pneumatic cylinder market by product type, motion, and end user industry: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global pneumatic cylinder market size was valued at $13,375.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,850.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

A pneumatic cylinder is a mechanical device that moves a load along a linear route using compressed air working on a piston inside the cylinder. Pneumatic cylinders, also known as pneumatic actuators, are devices that are used in industrial applications to deliver linear or rotational motion and force to automated systems, equipment, and processes.

Compressed air is used in pneumatic systems to generate rotational or linear mechanical motion and power applications that do the task. A single-acting pneumatic cylinder or actuator has a single port through which air enters and pushes the piston in a single direction. A spring then returns the piston to its original position. The pneumatic cylinder market is expected to increase due to rise in usage of robots in the industrial industry. Fast cylinder movement, minimal maintenance costs, and cleanliness are all advantages of pneumatic cylinders. Air used in pneumatic cylinders is dry and free of moisture and it prevents problems in internal elements of the system. These reasons enhance use of pneumatic cylinders in various end-user industries.

