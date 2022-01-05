Complimentary tickets for spectating activity of the 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta will be distributed on Sunday

MACAU, January 5 - The 2022 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, and title-sponsored by MGM, will be held from 13 to 16 January 2022. 37 teams from China and around the world will compete for the three championships.

To allow residents to have a deeper understanding of and to increase their interest in the sport of sailing, as well as to promote marine sports in Macao, ancillary activities such as fleet parade, photo competition, sailing boats demonstrations, parent-child workshop and spectating activity will also be held by the organizers and by the title-sponsor.

The spectating activity will be held on Sunday 16 January. The ferry will depart from the Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal at 8am, head to the sea off the Macao Science Center, to view the participating fleet parade, and to watch the International Catamaran Invitational that follows at the same location, and then return to the Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal. The total journey will last around three hours, and each spectator will be given a souvenir. Complimentary tickets will be distributed from 10 a.m. on Sunday 9 January at the lobby of the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. Each person may collect a maximum of two tickets and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To ensure that the event can be carried out under safe conditions, strict epidemic prevention measures will be implemented during the event. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and make arrangements for epidemic prevention in the event in accordance with the relevant guidelines and requirements issued by the Health Bureau.

For more details of the event, please visit the official website www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page and the “澳門國際體育盛事” (Macao Major Sporting Events) WeChat account.