Swedish Office of Science and Innovation in London to enhance Swedish-British collaboration

Sweden’s seventh international Office of Science and Innovation was established at the Embassy of Sweden in London on 1 January 2022. The Office will develop and strengthen collaboration between the UK and Sweden on issues linked to the Government’s life sciences strategy, its export and investment strategy, the Research and Innovation Bill, and the Government’s strategic partnership programmes.

“The London Office is an important and strategic initiative for a country like Sweden where export and innovation issues are of vital importance. Establishing the Office is an effective way to meet the objectives of Sweden’s life sciences strategy and is completely in line with efforts to help the Government’s partnership programmes achieve an international impact,” says Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson.

To maintain Sweden’s strong international position as an innovation and knowledge leader, it is important to develop collaborations with world-leading innovation and research countries. Sweden has already established Offices of Science and Innovation at its embassies in Brasilia, New Delhi, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington DC.

“The new Office of Science and Innovation in the UK will help increase the international visibility of Swedish higher education institutions. This is important to maintain a high level of quality in research and strengthen Sweden as a research nation,” says Minister for Education Anna Ekström.

The UK is a priority country for Sweden and an important partner in areas such as innovation and research, as well as a close ally on many trade policy issues.

“We are in the midst of a climate-driven green industrial transition, and the UK is a strategically important partner in these efforts. The establishment of the London Office allows us to strengthen our relations and pursue more ambitious climate efforts,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhäll.