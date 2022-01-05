Gov. Pritzker Appoints Southland Organizer Chakena D. Perry as Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner

CHICAGO - Building on his commitment to expand equity, Governor JB Pritzker appointed Southland organizer Chakena D. Perry to serve as Commissioner on the Board of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) of Greater Chicago. "I am proud to appoint Chakena Perry to serve as MWRD Commissioner - her commitment to equity, environmental justice, and fighting climate change will help lift up communities across Chicago and have positive impact across Cook County," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Since the passing of Commissioner Tim Bradford, the southland has lacked representation on the MWRD board and with Chakena's appointment we're bringing back their voice. I am delighted that the MWRD board will be able to count on Chakena's professional expertise and lived experience as a young, dynamic, Black woman as they work to serve the diverse communities of Cook County." "Over the past three years, I've worked every day to advance green infrastructure, better land use management and clean energy initiatives at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, and I'm honored that I will be continuing that work as a Commissioner," said Chakena D. Perry. "As a resident of the south suburbs, I'm proud to stand up for my community and all Cook County residents as we safeguard their health and safety and our waterways." Chakena previously served as Aide to MWRD Commissioner Josina Morita. Previously, she served as Director of Millennial Outreach for the JB for Governor gubernatorial campaign. Chakena also served as Deputy Press Secretary for the Chicago Public Schools. She has served on the Planned Parenthood Illinois Action Board, served as President for the Chicago Votes Action Fund as President, and is currently the Chairwoman for the Cook County Young Democrats. Chakena has been recognized for her achievements and has received the Posse Foundation's Ainslie Alumni Achievement Award, been recognized as Chicago Scholars "35 under 35" Honoree, Quad City Urban League's Women's Empowerment Honoree, and the WE Will "Young Woman of the Year." Chakena earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Connecticut College and is expecting to receive a Master of Arts in Public Policy from the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago.