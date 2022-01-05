Employers Reminded to Prominently Display Employment Laws Poster

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor today released the 2022 version of the state employment laws poster. Under state law, employees are afforded a variety of protections on the job, while employers must adhere to several laws to help facilitate a safe workplace. A highlight of employer responsibilities is laid out, along with employee resources, in the Your Rights Under Illinois Employment Laws poster.

"Not only is this poster required to be displayed by employers, it also highlights information regarding the Wage Payment and Collection Act, Child Labor Law, Minimum Wage Law, Equal Pay Act, Victims' Economic Security and Safety Act and the One Day Rest in Seven Act," said Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik.

The poster is available in both English and Spanish on the Illinois Department of Labor's website, along with a summary of posting requirements and the complete text of the laws.