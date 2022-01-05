Submit Release
Statement on the Passing of DCFS Worker Deidre Silas

ILLINOIS, January 5 - Chicago-"Today, our Illinois family mourns the loss of DCFS caseworker Deidre Silas, who was killed on the job while trying to make a difference. She was a brave, essential worker dedicated to helping children, their families, and their communities," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Our state is a better place because of Deidre Silas. My family and I are sending our prayers and condolences to her family, DCFS coworkers, and everyone whose life she touched."

