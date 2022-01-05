Submit Release
Gov. Pritzker to Work Remotely After Close Contact with State Employee with COVID-19

CHICAGO - Following close contact Tuesday with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Governor JB Pritzker will work remotely out of an abundance of caution. Experts recommend limiting contact after exposure if possible. With the Omicron variant spreading across the state, the governor is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The governor tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as this morning and is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. The state continues to urge residents stay home when sick or after close contact with someone with COVID-19. The governor will be taking meetings remotely through Sunday.

Individuals can visit http://www.vaccines.gov to find a nearby location to receive a vaccine or booster dose.  Testing locations can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html, including information on the days and hours for free Community-based Testing Sites.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not require quarantine for individuals who are vaccinated and boosted, but does encourage limiting interactions when possible and practicable. The CDC also recommends those who are a close contact to remain vigilant with mask wearing in public settings.

