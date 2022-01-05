Submit Release
Gov. Pritzker's Statement on the Passing of Deidre Silas

ILLINOIS, January 5 - "Today, the State of Illinois mourns the loss of Deidre Silas, a DCFS caseworker and a hero, taken from us in the line of duty. There is no higher calling than the work to keep children and families safe and Deidre lived that value every single day," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Our most vulnerable are safer because she chose to serve. I can think of no more profound legacy. MK and I send our deepest condolences to her colleagues at DCFS, her family, and all who loved her."

