Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site Interpretive Center to temporarily close for $5 million capital improvement projects

COLLINSVILLE - The Interpretive Center at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site will be closed to the public beginning March 1 to facilitate $5 million in capital improvement projects at the site. The projects, which will be managed by the Illinois Capital Development Board, are funded through Gov. JB Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first in nearly a decade.

The work is estimated to last at least 12 months. During the closure, the driveway leading into the site will be closed and no public access will be available to the main parking lot and surrounding area. The Monks Mound parking lot and trails north of Collinsville Road will remain open. Walking tours of the site may resume when weather allows in the spring while work on the Interpretive Center project is underway.

"The $5 million capital improvement project at Cahokia Mounds will include replacement of the existing roof, HVAC, lighting, fire suppression and security systems within the Interpretive Center," said Cahokia Mounds Site Superintendent Lori Belknap. "The improvements will update and replace some systems and components that date to the construction of the Interpretive Center in 1988. When the Interpretive Center reopens, visitors will see many improvements including restoration of our theatre, along with upgrades and improvements to gallery elements, enhancing visitor experiences."

The Cahokia Mounds Museum Society plans to host events outside of the Interpretive Center during the closure.