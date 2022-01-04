Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1303

PENNSYLVANIA, January 4 - * * *

(b) Tier I and solar photovoltaic shares.--

* * *

(1.1) Beginning in the 16th year after the effective

date of this paragraph, the minimum percentage of electric

energy required to be sold to retail electric customers from

alternative energy sources shall increase by at least 1.4%

each year so that at least 15% of the electric energy sold by

an electric distribution company or electric generation

supplier to retail electric customers in that certificated

territory in the 20th year after the effective date of this

paragraph is sold from Tier I alternative energy resources.

(2) The total percentage of the electric energy sold by

an electric distribution company or electric generation

supplier to retail electric customers in this Commonwealth

that must be sold from solar photovoltaic technologies is:

(i) 0.0013% for June 1, 2006, through May 31, 2007.

(ii) 0.0030% for June 1, 2007, through May 31, 2008.

(iii) 0.0063% for June 1, 2008, through May 31,

2009.

(iv) 0.0120% for June 1, 2009, through May 31, 2010.

(v) 0.0203% for June 1, 2010, through May 31, 2011.

(vi) 0.0325% for June 1, 2011, through May 31, 2012.

(vii) 0.0510% for June 1, 2012, through May 31,

2013.

(viii) 0.0840% for June 1, 2013, through May 31,

2014.

(ix) 0.1440% for June 1, 2014, through May 31, 2015.

(x) 0.2500% for June 1, 2015, through May 31, 2016.

(xi) 0.2933% for June 1, 2016, through May 31, 2017.

