Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1303
PENNSYLVANIA, January 4 - * * *
(b) Tier I and solar photovoltaic shares.--
* * *
(1.1) Beginning in the 16th year after the effective
date of this paragraph, the minimum percentage of electric
energy required to be sold to retail electric customers from
alternative energy sources shall increase by at least 1.4%
each year so that at least 15% of the electric energy sold by
an electric distribution company or electric generation
supplier to retail electric customers in that certificated
territory in the 20th year after the effective date of this
paragraph is sold from Tier I alternative energy resources.
(2) The total percentage of the electric energy sold by
an electric distribution company or electric generation
supplier to retail electric customers in this Commonwealth
that must be sold from solar photovoltaic technologies is:
(i) 0.0013% for June 1, 2006, through May 31, 2007.
(ii) 0.0030% for June 1, 2007, through May 31, 2008.
(iii) 0.0063% for June 1, 2008, through May 31,
2009.
(iv) 0.0120% for June 1, 2009, through May 31, 2010.
(v) 0.0203% for June 1, 2010, through May 31, 2011.
(vi) 0.0325% for June 1, 2011, through May 31, 2012.
(vii) 0.0510% for June 1, 2012, through May 31,
2013.
(viii) 0.0840% for June 1, 2013, through May 31,
2014.
(ix) 0.1440% for June 1, 2014, through May 31, 2015.
(x) 0.2500% for June 1, 2015, through May 31, 2016.
(xi) 0.2933% for June 1, 2016, through May 31, 2017.
