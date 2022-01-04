Senate Bill 996 Printer's Number 1305
PENNSYLVANIA, January 4 - "Non-Commonwealth agency." A political subdivision,
municipal authority or other local government instrumentality
authorized by law, or a public official of a political
subdivision, municipal authority or other local government
instrumentality acting under color of State law.
Section 3. Parental rights protected.
(a) General rule.--The liberty of a parent to direct the
upbringing, education, care and welfare of the parent's child is
a fundamental right.
(b) Infringement.--Neither a Commonwealth agency nor a non-
Commonwealth agency may infringe upon the right under subsection
(a) without demonstrating that the law or ordinance is narrowly
tailored to meet a compelling governmental interest by the least
restrictive means.
Section 4. Applicability.
This act shall apply to any State or local law or ordinance
whether statutory or otherwise and whether adopted or effective
prior to or after the effective date of this section. Any law
enacted by the General Assembly after the effective date of this
section shall be subject to this act unless the General Assembly
expressly excludes that law from this act by specific reference
to this act.
Section 5. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20220SB0996PN1305 - 2 -
