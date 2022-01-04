Submit Release
Senate Bill 996 Printer's Number 1305

PENNSYLVANIA, January 4 - "Non-Commonwealth agency." A political subdivision,

municipal authority or other local government instrumentality

authorized by law, or a public official of a political

subdivision, municipal authority or other local government

instrumentality acting under color of State law.

Section 3. Parental rights protected.

(a) General rule.--The liberty of a parent to direct the

upbringing, education, care and welfare of the parent's child is

a fundamental right.

(b) Infringement.--Neither a Commonwealth agency nor a non-

Commonwealth agency may infringe upon the right under subsection

(a) without demonstrating that the law or ordinance is narrowly

tailored to meet a compelling governmental interest by the least

restrictive means.

Section 4. Applicability.

This act shall apply to any State or local law or ordinance

whether statutory or otherwise and whether adopted or effective

prior to or after the effective date of this section. Any law

enacted by the General Assembly after the effective date of this

section shall be subject to this act unless the General Assembly

expressly excludes that law from this act by specific reference

to this act.

Section 5. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20220SB0996PN1305 - 2 -

