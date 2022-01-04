Senate Bill 998 Printer's Number 1304

PENNSYLVANIA, January 4 - the name of the OEM or other arrangement with the OEM to offer

such services on behalf of the OEM.

"Authorized repair provider." With respect to an OEM, as

follows:

(1) A person who has an agreement with the OEM.

(2) The OEM when offering the services of diagnosis,

maintenance or repair of its own equipment.

"Business entity." A corporation, limited liability company,

partnership, limited liability partnership, sole proprietorship

or Subchapter S corporation formed or organized under the laws

of this Commonwealth or another jurisdiction.

"Digital electronic equipment" or "equipment." A product

that depends for its functioning, in whole or in part, on

digital electronics embedded in or attached to the product. The

term includes a part.

"Documentation." A manual, diagram, reporting output,

service code description, schematic diagram or other guidance or

information used in effecting the services of diagnosis,

maintenance or repair of equipment.

"Embedded software." A programmable instruction provided on

firmware delivered with equipment, including patches and fixes

from the OEM for the purposes of operation.

"Fair and reasonable terms." As follows:

(1) In regard to obtaining documentation, parts or

tools, the term means at costs and terms, including

convenience of delivery, enabling functionality and rights of

use, equivalent to the most favorable costs and terms offered

by the OEM to an authorized repair provider as determined by

using net costs, including discounts and incentives, that

would be incurred by the authorized repair provider in

