Senate Bill 998 Printer's Number 1304
PENNSYLVANIA, January 4 - the name of the OEM or other arrangement with the OEM to offer
such services on behalf of the OEM.
"Authorized repair provider." With respect to an OEM, as
follows:
(1) A person who has an agreement with the OEM.
(2) The OEM when offering the services of diagnosis,
maintenance or repair of its own equipment.
"Business entity." A corporation, limited liability company,
partnership, limited liability partnership, sole proprietorship
or Subchapter S corporation formed or organized under the laws
of this Commonwealth or another jurisdiction.
"Digital electronic equipment" or "equipment." A product
that depends for its functioning, in whole or in part, on
digital electronics embedded in or attached to the product. The
term includes a part.
"Documentation." A manual, diagram, reporting output,
service code description, schematic diagram or other guidance or
information used in effecting the services of diagnosis,
maintenance or repair of equipment.
"Embedded software." A programmable instruction provided on
firmware delivered with equipment, including patches and fixes
from the OEM for the purposes of operation.
"Fair and reasonable terms." As follows:
(1) In regard to obtaining documentation, parts or
tools, the term means at costs and terms, including
convenience of delivery, enabling functionality and rights of
use, equivalent to the most favorable costs and terms offered
by the OEM to an authorized repair provider as determined by
using net costs, including discounts and incentives, that
would be incurred by the authorized repair provider in
20220SB0998PN1304 - 2 -
