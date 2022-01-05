MAINE, January 5 - Back to current news.

January 5, 2022 Human Services

Maine DHHS Releases Child Welfare Annual Report, Responds to Ombudsman 2021 Report

AUGUSTA—The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) today released its Child Welfare Annual Report and its formal response to the Maine Child Welfare Ombudsman’s report for fiscal year 2021.

The Child Welfare Annual Report reviews the Office of Child and Family Services’ (OCFS) activities in calendar year 2021 and progress toward improvement initiatives identified in a comprehensive evaluation of Maine’s child welfare system completed in 2019. Highlights include: the launch of Family First that uses Federal funds to support at-risk families to prevent neglect and abuse; the near completion of the overhaul of the antiquated Maine Child Welfare Information System; current data on system performance; and progress on recommendations from intensive reviews made in the wake of the tragic child deaths in 2021.

The Department additionally released its formal response to the Ombudsman’s report, which includes an assessment of 84 out of nearly 12,000 child welfare cases handled by OCFS in fiscal year 2021. The Department’s formal response to the report is available here (PDF).

“Together, these reports provide valuable insights into Maine’s child welfare system and further opportunities to improve the health and safety of Maine children,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “We especially thank the Ombudsman for acknowledging the pressures Maine families and our frontline staff have faced over the last year, particularly those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic which has placed unprecedented stress on our systems and supports.” “Our partnership with the Ombudsman this year hashelped to informimprovements as we work together toward a stronger child welfare system,” said OCFS Director Todd Landry. “While 2021 brought many challenges, strong collaborationamongdedicatedstakeholders, includingthe Ombudsman, will help to keep Maine children and families safe in 2022 and into the future.”

Since 2019, DHHS has focused on supportingchild protective staff by increasing their pay, enhancing training, and securing funding for more than 70 new staff positions to improve caseload and workload. In addition, the number of resource (foster) families caring for Maine children has increased by nearly 30 percent.

In partnership with stakeholders, who have independently and comprehensively evaluated Maine’s child welfare system, DHHS also adopted in 2019 a Child & Family Services Strategic Plan to improve policies and practices to ensure child safety. This work continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, although the pandemic affected (PDF) both the systems that care for families as well as the families themselves, contributing to the tragic child deaths that DHHS announced in 2021. The Department is implementing the original plan as well as recommendations from nationally recognized experts at Casey Family Programs (PDF) to improve child safety and wellbeing.

DHHS is also implementing its Federal Family First Prevention Services Act plan following approval in September 2021 from the federal government, which will expand prevention services to help keep children and families healthy and safe and prevent the need for children to come into the care and custody of the State. Maine, the first New England state to gain approval to implement Family First, will receive approximately $2.4 million in additional federal funding annually. Recognizing that substance use disorders harm children and families, and that the pandemic has induced mental health challenges, the Department has also expanded its support through programs like MaineMOM and StrengthenME.

The Department will continue to collaborate with the Legislature and other stakeholders to further improve the child welfare system to best serve Maine children and families.