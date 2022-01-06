PASTOR GREG LOCKE LEADS GLOBAL VISION BIBLE CHURCH IN REVERSE OFFERING OF $66,000
Global Vision Bible Church surprised its December 19th attendees by inviting congregants in need to receive a financial gift.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Greg Locke, author and founder of Global Vision Bible Church, led the December 19th church service in an exercise of giving and shepherding its own flock. The reverse offering turned the typical giving of offering and provided much-needed financial resources for attendees in need of assistance.
Global Vision Bible Church has a habit of giving back. Despite inflated reports and rumors of Pastor Locke’s net worth, he lives a modest life, giving abundantly in moments like the December 19th service, which—anticipating gifts totaling $50,000 to families in need—exceeded its own goals and disbursed $66,000 among those who are carrying financial burdens and living on little.
“Our purpose in giving is purely to glorify the name and mission of Jesus,” said Pastor Locke. “Time and again it has been revealed to me that what is given is meant to be passed on to support missions and, most importantly, those in our community who are struggling. For every blessing we receive, I am unwavering in my intent to pass that on to suffering populations crying out for assistance and the Holy Spirit. Without fail, every time our church allows itself to be a vessel for giving, we see ourselves blessed exponentially, and that cycle will continue as long as we are faithful in furthering the Kingdom of Heaven by giving of ourselves and our abundant resources to serve our people.”
Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, has seen incredible growth in recent years as its penchant for nurturing its congregation and providing consistently bold biblical perspective speaks to a global audience. The church continues to grow its programming and services to include educational offerings and resources for underserved populations.
Foundationally, Pastor Locke believes in giving above all else, creating a standing policy that the monthly budget will include more missional giving and community contribution than it allocates to funds for the church itself. Re The reverse offering is a study in giving, abundantly and purposefully, for the church.
Pastor Greg Locke leads Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. He holds his Bachelor of Biblical Studies and Master of Revival History and is known for his presentations and sermons. Pastor Locke has created one of the largest livestream ministries in the world. He is the acclaimed author of the Spiritual Warfare series.
