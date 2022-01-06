Iowa Utilities Board Urges Consumers to Plan Ahead for Phaseout of 3G Cellular Networks, Service

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board is assisting in the effort led by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to inform consumers that if your mobile phone is more than a few years old, you may need to upgrade your device to avoid losing service before your mobile provider shuts down its 3G network.

The FCC explains that mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, which rely on older technology. As a result, many older cell phones will be unable to make or receive calls and texts, including calls to 911, or use data services. This will affect 3G mobile phones and certain older 4G mobile phones that do not support Voice over LTE (VoLTE or HD Voice).

Because the change impacts more than just phones, consumers with certain other devices, such as certain medical devices, tablets, smart watches, vehicle SOS services, home security systems, and other connected products that may be using 3G network services, are encouraged to contact their mobile service provider to learn more.

The phaseout is slated to begin this month, though plans and timing to phase out 3G services will vary by company and may change. For more information on the plan for 3G retirement and how you can prepare, visit the FCC's website or contact your mobile provider directly.