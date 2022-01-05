Assistant Attorney General, Chief of the Civil Division

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office seeks a fulltime Assistant Attorney General to serve as Chief of the Civil Division. The Civil Division Chief manages a dedicated team of 8 attorneys and 4 support staff in a fast paced, dynamic practice that is focused on litigating and defending the State of Vermont, its agencies, officers, and employees in state and federal court. Cases include personal injury, wrongful death, contract disputes, employment, and civil rights actions. The Civil Division is also called upon to defend legislative acts and administrative rulings that are challenged on constitutional or other grounds.

The Civil Division Chief’s administrative responsibilities include personnel management of the Civil Division including participation in recruitment and hiring of staff, completion of performance evaluations, and setting and monitoring performance goals of each member of the Civil Division team.

The position is located at 109 State Street in Montpelier*. The Civil Division Chief reports to the Deputy Attorney General and works closely with the Chief Assistant Attorney General. At least 7 years’ experience in civil litigation is strongly preferred. Candidates must also be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or eligible to waive in, with excellent oral and written communication skills.

The Civil Division Chief position is an exempt full-time position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. Applications must be received at the Attorney General’s Office by January 12, 2022. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, a writing sample, and references to the Attorney General’s Office, attention Deb Matthews: AGO.Info@vermont.gov

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office celebrates diversity, and is committed to providing an environment of mutual respect and meaningful inclusion that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The Attorney General’s Office does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership, past or present military service, membership in an employee organization, family medical history or genetic information, or family or parental status. Employment decisions are merit based. Retaliatory adverse employment actions are forbidden.

*In light of the COVID-19 crisis, employees of the Attorney General’s Office are working remotely until further notice. Interviews for this position will be conducted remotely via phone/video conference.

Last modified: January 5, 2022