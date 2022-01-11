Caliber and Rancho Solano Preparatory School To Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Lower School Campus on January 26th
A PK-12 international learning community for high achieving students
I am confident Rancho Solano will not only excel in its new location but supersede its previous standards as an institution.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.), a vertically-integrated alternative asset manager and fund sponsor, and Rancho Solano Preparatory School (RSPS), a PK-12 international learning community for high achieving students, will hold the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Lower School on January 26 at 11 am at 8075 North Pima Road. The Lower School campus will be built adjacent to the current Upper School campus which is located at Via de Ventura Road and the 101 Freeway in Scottsdale and consolidate both campuses into one convenient location for Rancho Solano families.
— Roy Bade, Chief Development Officer, Caliber
Funding for the new campus is provided by Caliber.
“My kids attended Rancho Solano for their elementary education and beyond,” says Roy Bade, Chief Development Officer at Caliber. “I can personally vouch for their high-quality education, diverse student body and optimally low student to teacher ratio. I am confident Rancho Solano will not only excel in its new location but supersede its previous standards as an institution.”
Rancho Solano Managing Director Scott Salk states: “RSPS has been a fixture in The Valley since 1954. Our mission states we cultivate in our students the ingenuity to thrive in a global society and to be architects of the future. This partnership ensures RSPS will continue to offer a top-tier private school education and mold the future architects for generations to come.”
The new Lower School campus will replace the current Greenway Road location. The new campus, designed by architectural firm Orcutt Winslow, will be built with expanded facilities to enhance programming for students and faculty. Its plans include a gymnasium, and an outdoor field and sports court. Further, students will enjoy renovated STEAM learning facilities and customized classrooms for special topics (Spanish, Music, Art, Technology, etc.) that Rancho Solano is known for. Details regarding the school’s strategic plan, which includes increased enrollment opportunities, an improved boarding program, and an enhanced campus environment will be shared throughout the building process.
In April 2021, Caliber acquired the land for the New Lower School for Rancho Solano Preparatory School, a 26,646 square foot property in Scottsdale, Arizona. The projected total cost of the construction is $11.5 million. This investment is part of Caliber’s Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund. Bade adds: “We are pleased to offer Caliber clients the ability to invest in an Opportunity Zone attached to a K-5 school with the potential for high social impact.”
Rancho Solano will lease the space from Caliber for a period of 20 years with a 10-year option to renew. Upon receipt of occupancy, Rancho Solano will be given the option to purchase the building and will be offered that option again after the first and second years.
Other strategic partners in this project include: Orcutt Winslow, Waltz Construction, and Rock Develops.
ABOUT CALIBER
Caliber – the Wealth Development Company – is a middle-market alternative asset manager and fund sponsor with approximately $2 billion in assets under management and development. The Company sponsors private funds, private syndications, as well as externally-managed real estate investment trusts (REITs). It conducts substantially all business through CaliberCos, Inc., a vertically integrated asset manager delivering services which include capital formation and management, real estate development, construction management, acquisitions and sales. Caliber delivers a full suite of alternative investments to a $4 trillion market that includes high net worth, accredited and qualified investors, as well as family offices and smaller institutions. This strategy allows the Company to opportunistically compete in an evolving middle-market arena for alternative investments. Additional information can be found at CaliberCo.com and CaliberFunds.co.
ABOUT RANCHO SOLANO PREPARATORY SCHOOL
Rancho Solano Preparatory School is a PK-12 international learning community for high achieving students that offers a highly individualized education experience completely unique to Arizona. The stimulating educational environment is strengthened through its diverse and vibrant community, specialized academic and enrichment programs, and state-of-the-art facilities and technology. Additional information can be found on the website at About Rancho Solano • Rancho Solano Preparatory School
