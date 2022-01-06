Taylor Studniski Shares How To Start Volunteering in Your Community
Taylor Studniski shares valuable ideas on how you can volunteer in your community.

1. Consider your interests
Doing voluntary work should be a fulfilling and enjoyable activity. Taylor Studniski adds that the first step is to consider your interests or cause you're passionate about. Ask yourself what you care about before you offer yourself voluntary service. You may volunteer at an older people's home if you're keen on working with seniors.
2. Take stock of your skills and knowledge
According to Taylor Studniski, some organizations that need volunteers may want specific skills. An organization working with kindergarten or elementary children might need an individual with early childhood teaching experience. As a result, it's crucial to take stock of your skills to know what roles match your knowledge.
3. Create a resume showcasing voluntary work
A resume listing all your voluntary work is a great tool that can open doors for you. It should also include your interests and experience. Taylor Studniski says that any nonprofit looking for a volunteer will find it easy to see what you can offer and the ideal position for you.
4. Decide how often you want to volunteer
You should decide on the number of hours, days, or weeks to dedicate yourself to the voluntary role. Taylor Studniski suggests volunteering for the weekends if you're doing a 9-5 job. However, you could have more hours if you're a stay-at-home parent. Knowing how much time you can set aside helps you avoid overcommitting yourself.
5. Find out about volunteer opportunities
Taylor Studniski says that the next step is looking for volunteer opportunities in your neighborhood. You could start by asking your family or friends about volunteer roles matching your knowledge and interests. Community reps, schools, or colleges can assist you with info, as well.
As an individual passionate about helping others, Taylor Studniski has volunteered at three nonprofits. She spent three months at the Mane Gait, another three months at Grace Lake Ministries in the fall, and a day at Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth. At Lighthouse for the Blind, she fed lunch to the blind and organized a bingo game for them to play. Taylor Studniski also toured the facility to understand how the organization started and the reasons for its beginning. She also became a side walker for kids with disabilities at Grace Lake Ministries. Taylor Studniski's voluntary work involved ensuring that children performed their tasks safely. As a side-walker, Taylor Studniski helped the rider on the horse, walked, or jogged alongside the horse around a rink. These exercises help children engage in social, physical, and mental activities to improve their overall growth. At Grace Lake Ministries, she did the same work, including saddling horses.
Taylor Studniski also likes investing, interior design, fashion, fitness, and wellness. She hopes to invest in commercial real estate in the future. Her other hobbies include going to the gym, playing tennis, and traveling to see natural and human-made attractions. She has visited European countries, such as France, Germany, Italy, and England, and has many more on her bucket list.
