Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,641 in the last 365 days.

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION REVEALS “Closer than friends” AND ALL COUPLING TRACKS FROM EP “TRISTAR”

SDF R・O・N - Credit STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION

TRISTAR by STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION

This is my first time releasing something with all the song completely in English. I wish that many people would listen to them.”
— R・O・N (Stereo Dive Foundation)
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese producer and singer-songwriter R・O・N’s project STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION had released its newest single “TRISTAR” on October 14th on all music streaming platforms and the actual CD press version on November 24th, 2021. Now, including “Closer than friends”, all the coupling tracks contained in the CD press version are now also available to listen to on all music streaming platforms worldwide.

For the first time, STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION released a complete English lead title track “TRISTAR”, and “Closer than friends” was also recorded with English lyrics for his worldwide fans to enjoy. “Closer than friends” is a middle-tempo club song that had been created by being conscious of how the song spreads out from the beautiful pianos at the introduction.



STAY CONNECTED WITH STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION:
Official Website: https://stereodivefoundation.jp/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/RON_SDF/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RON_SDF
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYcU_nMWcPrpmz5FmiGf0UA
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6yLTrq59HxfE6aTq8r4gVP?si=Uo5mELm3RcK0K6jSZaTnCw
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/stereo-dive-foundation/740504796


About STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION
STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION is the sound making project of songwriter/music producer and former rock band OLDCODEX member R・O・N who produces various sound contents and music for varieties of popular Japanese artists and Anime.

This project was named with the meaning of entrusting himself to the stereo, which is the sound source. In addition to his talent as a multi-player of various musical instruments, he also is a Sound Artisan who produces a track with the futuristic synth work and a melody that will resonate with your heart.

R・O・N himself sings on the project's songs, but also welcomes guest vocalists and guest musicians actively with the style of having the flexibility to correspond to what the world is in demand. R・O・N has been reputable for his distinct programming arrangements with it being able to adapt to various genres of music along with his catchy and artistic sounds. In 2020, STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION has been releasing new works constantly including popular songs “STORYSEEKER” (ending theme of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime”), “OMEGA” (ending theme of “Moriarty the Patriot”), and
"TRISTAR" (ending theme song for the anime series “Muv-Luv Alternative”) .

He will do whatever it takes to express his desired sounds with his incredible sense, regardless of any method. This is STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION.

Jus. Takada
JUS. Management
info@jusmanagement.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

Closer than friends by STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION

You just read:

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION REVEALS “Closer than friends” AND ALL COUPLING TRACKS FROM EP “TRISTAR”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.