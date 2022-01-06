STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION REVEALS “Closer than friends” AND ALL COUPLING TRACKS FROM EP “TRISTAR”
This is my first time releasing something with all the song completely in English. I wish that many people would listen to them.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese producer and singer-songwriter R・O・N’s project STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION had released its newest single “TRISTAR” on October 14th on all music streaming platforms and the actual CD press version on November 24th, 2021. Now, including “Closer than friends”, all the coupling tracks contained in the CD press version are now also available to listen to on all music streaming platforms worldwide.
— R・O・N (Stereo Dive Foundation)
For the first time, STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION released a complete English lead title track “TRISTAR”, and “Closer than friends” was also recorded with English lyrics for his worldwide fans to enjoy. “Closer than friends” is a middle-tempo club song that had been created by being conscious of how the song spreads out from the beautiful pianos at the introduction.
About STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION
STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION is the sound making project of songwriter/music producer and former rock band OLDCODEX member R・O・N who produces various sound contents and music for varieties of popular Japanese artists and Anime.
This project was named with the meaning of entrusting himself to the stereo, which is the sound source. In addition to his talent as a multi-player of various musical instruments, he also is a Sound Artisan who produces a track with the futuristic synth work and a melody that will resonate with your heart.
R・O・N himself sings on the project's songs, but also welcomes guest vocalists and guest musicians actively with the style of having the flexibility to correspond to what the world is in demand. R・O・N has been reputable for his distinct programming arrangements with it being able to adapt to various genres of music along with his catchy and artistic sounds. In 2020, STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION has been releasing new works constantly including popular songs “STORYSEEKER” (ending theme of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime”), “OMEGA” (ending theme of “Moriarty the Patriot”), and
"TRISTAR" (ending theme song for the anime series “Muv-Luv Alternative”) .
He will do whatever it takes to express his desired sounds with his incredible sense, regardless of any method. This is STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION.
Closer than friends by STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION