Dr. Carlos Chacon provides a quick list of important qualities to look for in a plastic surgeon
Dr. Carlos Chacon shares a quick list of important qualities to look for in a plastic surgeon.BONITA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to medical care, finding the right professional is an important part of the process. The physician who oversees care should be a good fit for the patient and someone they can trust. Dr. Carlos Chacon recently spoke out about what makes a plastic surgeon a good fit.
Characteristics Required for Excellence in Plastic Surgery
With over a decade of experience at Divino Plastic Surgery, he is extremely familiar with helping patients through the process. Dr. Carlos Chacon founded Divino Plastic Surgery over a decade ago. He outlined eight important characteristics of a plastic surgeon.
Integrity: Patients should feel confident that their plastic surgeon is going to make a genuine effort in achieving the goals they’ve set out to accomplish, says Dr. Carlos Chacon.
Patient-Centric Approach: Places like Divino Plastic Surgery need to keep patients at the center of their services, says Dr. Chacon. A good plastic surgeon is going to be concerned with patient experience over trying to upsell services.
Compassion and Empathy: Plastic surgeons have to understand what a patient is going through in order to suggest the services most likely to provide a successful outcome for them. A surgeon needs to feel empathy in order to carefully conduct surgical procedures as they would want them done on themselves, says Dr. Chacon.
Skill and Experience: It takes time to learn the skills needed to provide excellent plastic surgery, says Dr. Chacon. Not only does a plastic surgeon need to have years of medical school under his or her belt, but they also should have experience through internships and residency before building a practice.
Ingenuity: A sense of resourcefulness is another factor Dr. Chacon believes is important for any plastic surgeon to possess. He says surgeons have to come up with original approaches to many problems presented in the cases they examine.
Dedication: As with many professions, being dedicated to the craft and clients is necessary for reaching higher levels of success. Dr. Chacon says finding a dedicated professional will help ensure the best outcomes possible.
Attention to Detail: With plastic surgery, there are many items that should be carefully considered during each procedure. Professionals who are skilled with their hands and able to focus on the goals at hand will have greatest outcomes for the largest part of their patient population.
Creativity and Agility: Finally, Dr. Carlos Chacon and the Divino Plastic Surgery team pride themselves on finding creative solutions, using cutting-edge technology and adapting quickly to industry trends. The doctor says an ability to pivot as needed is necessary—especially in the midst of a pandemic. “There were requirements to shut down for ‘non-essential business’ and that really impacted people’s lives,” he notes. “As a small business and cosmetic healthcare facility, we had to be prepared to adapt quickly in the best interest of our patients.”
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here