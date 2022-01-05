Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,591 in the last 365 days.

Public participation process begins for renewal of air quality approval for Skretting Canada

CANADA, January 5 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is starting the 180-day public participation process for the renewal of the Class 1 Air Quality Approval to Operate for the Skretting Canada fish feed plant in Bayside.

The facility produces about 40,000 tonnes of fish feed per year for the aquaculture industry.

The company's current approval expires on July 15. The public participation process is available online.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

 

05-01-22

You just read:

Public participation process begins for renewal of air quality approval for Skretting Canada

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.