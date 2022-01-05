Public participation process begins for renewal of air quality approval for Skretting Canada

CANADA, January 5 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is starting the 180-day public participation process for the renewal of the Class 1 Air Quality Approval to Operate for the Skretting Canada fish feed plant in Bayside.

The facility produces about 40,000 tonnes of fish feed per year for the aquaculture industry.

The company's current approval expires on July 15. The public participation process is available online.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

