Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Bottle) Offense: 7300 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Bottle) offense that occurred on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:47 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect struck the victim with a bottle and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia