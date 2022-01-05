Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 800 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 1:25 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 24 year-old Jacquan Peoples, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto).